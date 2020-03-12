Request Method

Sending an Update

Dynamic updates are performed by making an HTTP request to one of the following URLs:

http://dynupdate.no-ip.com/nic/update

- - -

https://dynupdate.no-ip.com/nic/update

For update requests on HTTP, our interface listens on Ports 80 and 8245. Port 8245 is used to bypass HTTP proxies. If updating over HTTPS, our system listens on Port 443 It is not necessary to open any incoming ports for updating.

Authorization: base64-encoded-auth-string should be the base64 encoding of username:password.

username:password: Username and password associated with the hostnames that are to be updated. No-IP uses an email address as the username. Email addresses will be no longer than 50 characters. If using group username, our protocol uses special characters. Be sure that special characters can be accepted by your client.